James Staton Woodard, Jr.

, 87 of Amissville, VA passed away on Dec. 23, 2020 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
He was born on August 24, 1933 at Manassas, VA a son of the late James S. Woodard, Sr. and Grace Marie Breeden Woodard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Dedra Woodard and two brothers, John E. and William Woodard.
Jim retired from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue with 29 years of service. He was a life member of both Franconia Volunteer Fire Department and Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Peggie Hitt Woodard; four children, David Louis Woodard, San Antonio, TX, Paula Marie Orlowsky, Hamilton, VA, Jennifer Lee Woodard and Michelle Dawn Woodard both of Front Royal, VA; two sisters, Lydia Marie Stanfield, Gonzales, LA and Linda Lee Jacobs, Newport News, VA; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Jan. 3 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton where funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 4 at 2:30 PM. Interment will follow with Fire Department honors at Amissville United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Amissville United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 108, Amissville, VA 20106, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Retirement Association, PO Box 2301, Fairfax, VA 22031 or to Amissville United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 147, Amissville, VA 20106.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
