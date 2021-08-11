James Robert Stephens, age 86, a resident of Warrenton, VA, passed away on August 2, 2021, in Mauerertown, VA, at Dutch Haven Assisted Living. He was a retired Construction Security specialist as a contractor for the State Department. Jim served his country honorably in the U.S. Army as a reservist for 37 years, ending his years as a Sergeant Major. He also served as a New York State Trooper for 20 years. He was a member of Warrenton United Methodist Church, a Mason with Mt. Carmel Lodge No. 133 in Warrenton, and a member of the NORVA Rod and Gun Club.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Neil Stephens, and a daughter, Patti Jo. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, a daughter, Pam Nephew (Jim) and a son Scott Stephens of Arizona; and a daughter, Suzanne May of New York; two step-children, Debbie McCoy (Downing) and John Waggoner (Jennifer) of Virginia; two sisters, Ann Roberts and Martha Krause of Arizona; three grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
A visitation on Friday, August 13, 2021, from 1 – 2 pm will be held at Moser Funeral Home with a service to follow at 2:00 pm. A private family committal will be held at Bright View Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Warrenton United Methodist Church, 341 Church St., Warrenton, VA 20186.
