James Robert Horton, Sr., 62 of Warrenton, VA passed away unexpectedly on January 7, 2023. He was born on March 10, 1960, in Sacramento, CA to Joseph William Horton and Anne Stack Horton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Eric Richerson.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Debbie S. Horton; his children, Patrick Carter of Front Royal, VA; Jason Carter (Jordon) of Louisville, KY; Jimmy Horton of Gainesville, FL; and Amanda Richerson of Warrenton, VA. He will also be lovingly remembered by his siblings, Mary Smith of Zebulon, NC; Roseanne Horton of Warren, OH; Wanda Horton of Front Royal, VA; and Kimberly Horton Hensley of Warrenton, VA; and his grandchildren, Brayden, Harmony, Kaymden, Marshall, and Arkyn, who lovingly Called him “Papa.”
Nothing was more important to Jim than his family, especially his grandchildren. In his free time, he could usually be found rockin’ a mic or with a guitar in his hand. His love of the Beatles undoubtedly began with his English roots, his mother being from Liverpool.
Jim loved horses, spending many years working on various farms. He was also a talented drywall worker, and talented with his hands. He also had seen every episode of Star Trek about 50 times!
A funeral service was held on Monday, January 16, 2023, when he was laid to rest in Little Georgetown Cemetery in Broad Run, VA. Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries to the newspaper as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we are happy to accept obituaries from family members.
You may use the form linked below, or you may email Jeanne Cobert at jcobert@fauquier.com or call her at 540-270-4931.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.