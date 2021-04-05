James Robert Eastham II (JR) of Amissville, VA, beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend walked through the gates of heaven on Thursday, April 1, 2021. He left this earthly world knowing he was loved infinitely by his family and friends, instilled with a faith in God that was unceasing and filled with hope that all things are possible for one who believes. His love for the Lord was limitless. He was 23 years old.
JR was born December 30, 1997 in Warrenton, VA. He grew up in beautiful Rappahannock County enjoying hunting, riding his 4-wheeler and playing video games with family and friends. He attended Rappahannock County Public Schools where he graduated in 2016. He looked forward to his frequent trips to Chincoteague Island, Carolina Beach and the Outer Banks. JR was an avid Washington Redskins fan and looked forward to football Sundays with his dad and brother. More than anything, JR enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends talking and reminiscing about life and memories that held a special meaning in his heart.
JR was one of a kind. His favorite quote, “God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers” is a true testament of how he lived his life. He never let his battles define him and he had a silent strength and the mentality of a warrior that allowed him to persevere. Despite his struggles, he always had a smile that would light up a room, a heart that was so giving and caring and a love for life itself that was contagious and impacted everyone who crossed his path.
He is survived by his parents James and Nicole Eastham, his brother Trent Eastham. Paternal grandparents Edwin and Jeane Eastham; Maternal grandparents William and Monica Magee; Uncles and Aunts; Jennifer and Carl Wallace, Edwin and Rebecca Eastham, Kelly and Brian Davis, Jammie and Charles Mullins, and Allison Magee; Numerous beloved cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 6 at 1 pm at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 West Prospect Street, Front Royal, VA. All are welcome, but the family requests all attendees wear masks and social distance. Due to their other sons compromised immune system we respectfully ask that you keep your distance from JR’s Mom, Dad and Brother. Pallbearers: Charles Mullins, Edwin Eastham, Brian Davis, Carl Wallace, Paul Brown,Quinn Eastham;Honorary Pallbearers: Caleb Brown, Austin Hicks
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to cureduchenne.org in memory of JR Eastham. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA 20186 . 540-347-3431 Online condolences can be made at moserfuneralhome.com
