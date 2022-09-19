|James R. Kerns Jr.
1939 – 2022
Respected Horseman, Beloved Father and Friend
James R. Kerns, Jr. of Charlottesville, Va. passed away peacefully on September 13, 2022 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Jimmy was born October 11, 1939 in Warrenton, Virginia to James and Marie Kerns. He leaves behind one brother (George Kerns and spouse Linda of Ruckersville, Virginia), three sisters (Louise Rusnak and spouse Ed of Warrenton, Virginia, Joyce Utz and Edna Cordner of Gainesville, Virginia), two sons (James Kerns III and Spouse Leesa of Warrenton, Virginia and Timothy W. Kerns of Orange, Virginia and their mother Doris Kerns of Gordonsville, Virginia), two grandchildren (James Kerns IV and Sarah E. Kerns), and many friends and colleagues.
Jimmy Kerns started his career as a horseman at the age of 13 at Waverly Farm in Warrenton, Virginia after the unexpected death of his father. He remained at Waverly Farm until the death of the owner, Mrs. McIntosh in 1966. In May of 1967 he went to work for Mr. Clay Camp of Glenmore Farm in Shadwell, Virginia. During his time at Glenmore, Jimmy was part of an instrumental group of horsemen that introduced a show horse finish in preparing young horses for the Thoroughbred Sales rings in Saratoga NY and Lexington Ky. He remained at Glenmore Farm until its sale. He then moved to Shenstone Farm in Leesburg, Virginia until he joined Mr. Arthur Watson at Burning Daylight Farm in Charlottesville, Virginia. Together with Mr. Watson, they built Burning Daylight Farm into one of the most respected Thoroughbred breeding/racing farms in Virginia. He remained at Burning Daylight until his retirement.
Jimmy had a knack for storytelling. Experiences from work or play were woven into a tale that brought many a smile to a listener. He loved his annual trips to Saratoga, where he would visit with colleagues and friends he had developed over the years. He was also an established figure with the Virginia steeplechase races and regularly worked the Foxfield and Montpelier races. He loved spending time with friends and colleagues but at work, he ran a tight ship. He always kept his barns immaculate and ready to receive an unexpected visitor. He was a one-of-a-kind horseman. He knew how to pick the breeding, how to raise the babies and how to heal the horses that came into his care. He was one of the best. He will be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In the meantime, enjoy a steak and raise a glass to one of the best horsemen in the industry.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.hillandwood.com.
