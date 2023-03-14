James R Hamilton, loving and loyal son, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Born in Atlantic City, NJ to John Matthew Hamilton and Louise B. Hamilton on November 7, 1940 passed away on February 13, 2023.
Survived by the mother of his children Judith Edington Hamilton; brother: John M. Hamilton Jr. (Harriett); children: Alexis Hamilton Dimouro, James Hamilton Jr (Katie), Robert Hamilton; Grandchildren: Cory, Ashley, Brittany, Tyler, Amanda, Jenna, Jake, John, Morgan, and Noah. Great grandchildren: Elizabeth, Liam, Jaden, Able, Lincoln, Kai, Zander, Grace, Kayden, Eli, KJ, Kai, and Langley. Preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Stephen Dimouro.
Jim was an entrepreneur in the woodworking industry and lifelong professional member of Architectural Woodwork Institute (AWI) where he served as National President from 1986-1987.
A celebration of life will take place March 25 from 2 – 5 at 1000 Clubhouse Way, Warrenton, VA 20187 and the burial will take place on March 27 at Congressional Cemetery, 1801 E St SE, Washington, DC 20003 at 12:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Heart Association in his name.
