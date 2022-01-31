James Michael “Mike” Hackett, 69, of Marshall, Va, passed away on 25 January at Medstar Washington Hospital in Washington, DC. Mike was an adoring husband, father, and grandfather; loving brother and uncle; and generous friend with a great sense of humor.
Mike was born February 18, 1952 in Quantico, Va and was the son of the late James J. and Ida Hackett of Ada, Va. He graduated from Fauquier High School in 1971. He worked as a transportation operator for the Virginia Department of Transportation for 45+ years, receiving many awards and recognition for his service excellence. He loved cooking, gardening, canning vegetables, restoring Farmall tractors, building model airplanes, hunting, fishing, serving as a Deacon at Orlean Baptist Church, and especially spending time with his family and his sweet dog, Alice. Mike’s life was blessed with a wonderful large family and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Nettie Hackett, his son, Bobby Jones, and his mother and father.
Mike is survived by his wife Billie Lane, his beloved dog Alice, his children Connie Jones, Sherry Thorpe (David), Cathy Boone (Dave), Patricia Kline (James Braun), and Michelle Hackett; six wonderful grandchildren whom he adored, Sara Lawler, Rhiannon Thorpe, Robby King, Eryka Hackett, Nick Thorpe, and Lacey Hackett; two brothers, Steven and Paul Hackett (Brenda) and four sisters, Lorraine Updike (R.O.), Rose Roberts, Cathy Lewis, and Mary Munday; and fourteen nieces and nephews. He is also survived by the entire Lane and West families. He leaves behind many other family members, church family, VDOT coworkers, and friends that loved him very much.
Memorial service will be held at Orlean Baptist Church at 6575 John Barton Payne Rd, Marshall, Va on March 12, 2022 at 11:00am with Reverend Randy West officiating. Fellowship will be held following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Orlean Baptist Church or Fauquier SPCA.
