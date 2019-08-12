JAMES MICHAEL BENDA

OBITUARY
(Age 61)
Of Catlett, VA, passed away on August 7, 2019 with his family at his side. “Jimbo”, as he was known by his close friends, was an Army Brat born in Okinawa, Japan, December 1, 1957 to Ronald and Delores Benda. He moved around the world with his family to places like Frankfurt, Germany and Bankok, Thailand before returning to the U.S. where his family moved to Chicago, Illinois before their final transfer to Vint Hill Station Army Post near Warrenton, Virginia. He graduated from Faquier High School where he played basketball and football. Always a great bowler, he held the distinction of bowling two perfect 300-point games. Following his father, Jim joined the Army National Guard in the ‘80s, then went on to work as a Class-A commercial truck driver working for companies such as Coca-Cola, Eagle Freight and Montgomery Ward before joining the Fairfax County Transportation Department.
Jim is survived by his mother Delores, daughters Krystal, Jennifer (Rob Rowe), and Heather, son Sean, brothers John (Beverley) and Joseph (Susan), grandchildren Brayden and Aubrie, and many nephews and nieces.
A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at 2:00pm, Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Bright View Cemetery, 8265 Lunsford Road, Warrenton, VA 20188. Immediately following the service, a celebration of life reception will be held at the Black Horse Inn, 8393 Meetze Road, Warrenton, VA 20187.
