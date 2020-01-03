James Lyndall Hitt, 91, of Warrenton Virginia passed away on January 1, 2020. He was known as “Jim” or “Jimmy” among family and friends.
Jim was born January 9, 1928 in what is known as the “Free State” in Fauquier County, Virginia, the son of the late Orion and Erva (Ashby) Hitt. His career was in the grocery business and He served as the commissary manager at Vint Hill Farm Station from 1960 to 1998. Upon retirement, he worked on the family farm which was the joy of his life. He grew and sold hay to many horse farmers whom he really enjoyed knowing and sharing stories. He was a “self doer” and could fix almost anything especially with a motor. He had a special fondness for bluegrass music and dancing. Jim and his family were among the original members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Warrenton and very instrumental in the growth of the church in this area. Most importantly, Jim was a man who truly loved his family, church and country.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie E. Hitt and daughter, Rhonda H. Jeffries and her husband Berk Jeffries. He was preceded in death by his first wife Juanita O. Hitt and son Luther Lyndall “Bobby” Hitt. His family includes: two granddaughters and one grandson; Tracey Dowdy (Keith), Wendie Johnston (Christopher) and James Jeffries; and seven great grandchildren: Tyler and Abigail Dowdy and Katherine “Katie”, Christopher, Benjamin, Elizabeth “Ellie”, and William Johnston.
The family will receive friends January 8, 6-8 pm at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, VA and a memorial service will be held January 9 at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 585 Fauquier Road, Warrenton, Va. The family will also be receiving friends prior to the Service from 10:00 -10:45 am. Interment will follow the service at the Orlean Cemetery, Orlean, Va.
