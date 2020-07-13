James “Leo” Williams Sr. of Front Royal, Virginia went to the Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
A graveside service will take place on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 W. Prospect St. Front Royal Virginia w/ Sammy Campbell officiating. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the graveside service at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. also in Front Royal.
Leo was born on August 25, 1942 in Front Royal to the late Robert Williams and late Alice Brooks-Williams. He was also preceded in death by two brothers Edward and Charles Williams, and one sister Patricia Fields.
He is survived by his loving wife & everything hero, Brenda Williams; sister Dorothy Bullard; sons James Williams Jr (Barbara), Michael Williams, SFC Travis S Thompson (U.S. Army); daughters, Denell Parker (Kevin), Annette Thompson- Banks, Christina Thompson- Boyer, and Jessica Thompson Flis-Aime; step-daughter Christy Holt (Rob); a host of grand and great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, & cousins.
Leo graduated Criser High School in 1962; was a bricklayer; cargo boat operator in the Vietnam War; and retired from Riverton Corporation. He loved living in the country and staying busy with outdoor work when not enjoying Football, Basketball, and Music. Leo loved his country and proudly displayed the Red, White, and Blue. A member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Elks and the Local Union 225 of United Steel Workers. In quiet moments he enjoyed watching for butterflies and hunting four leaf clovers. Leo treated everyone with the respect and dignity of friendship throughout his life. Spending his last years visiting friends and family as much as possible with his “Angel” Brenda.
Sincerest thanks are given to his other angels at the Martinsburg VA Hospital, Stephen City Outreach Clinic, and Shenandoah Oncology for the exceptional care, warm hearts, and laughs along the way of his final path.
His last message was; Be kind and love everyone today because yesterday is gone. I did my best and may God Bless You All.
In lieu of flowers, Leo’s wish was that donations be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
