James Keith Kemper, 58, of Warrenton died January 15, 2022 at Fauquier Hospital.
He was born February 7, 1963 to the late William and M Beatrice Corbin Kemper.
He is survived by siblings John W. Kemper (Lisa) of Bealeton, Mary Jane Corbin (Kyle) of Warrenton, and K. Robert Kemper (Candace) of Sumerduck. As welll as step children Brian Williams and Becky Painter (Matt) and including many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be planned in the near future.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.