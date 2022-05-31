James Kayton Skeens, 89, Colonel, Army of the United States, of Warrenton & Richmond, VA, died on May 25, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Skeens, Warrenton, VA, two daughters, Carol Hollinger, Warrenton, VA and Linda Adkins (Dave), Mineral, VA., and a son-in-law, Rick Herron; 5 grandchildren, Scott Herron (Kelly), Pete Herron (Samantha), Jessica Edwards (Charles), Katie Jerinic (Darko), Byron Adkins (Breanne); eight great-grandchildren, Camden Herron, Briton Herron, Madeline Herron, Nestor Jerinic, Paxton Jerinic, Valerie Adkins, Thomas Adkins, and Sara Adkins. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Herron and a brother, Earl G. Skeens, Jr.
Col. Skeens was born in Princeton, WV, on June 9, 1932, the son of Earl Grayson Skeens, Sr. and Myrtle Kayton Skeens of Roanoke, VA. He grew up in Roanoke, was graduated from Va. Tech in 1954 with a degree in civil engineering. He was in the Corp of Cadets and played varsity tennis while at Va. Tech. He also received a Masters of Public Administration from VCU in 1981. Col. Skeens was a graduate of the US Army Command and General Staff College at Ft. Leavenworth, KS in 1971 and the Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, PA in 1979. He served 30 years in the Army (Corp of Engineers) and Army Reserve. Col. Skeens was a Professional Engineer in Virginia since 1960. He worked for the Commonwealth of VA Highway Department as an engineer for 32 years. In addition to his love of tennis, he had a passion for world travel, visiting over 40 nations during his retirement years. His family will receive visitors at Moser’s Funeral Home on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 4-7 PM. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be made at:moserfuneralhome.com
