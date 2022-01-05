You have permission to edit this article.
James K. Rill
It is with great sadness to announce that James K. Rill passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at the age of 80. He was a McCaskey High School graduate, received his BS from Penn State University in Electrical Engineering, and taught computer science at PSU, IUP, and UVA. He received his calling and then earned his Master of Divinity in 1976 serving as a Lutheran minister for 14 congregations in Virginia and Pennsylvania. He was pursuing his doctorate up until his death. He loved all aspects of his service but delivering the children’s sermons was his favorite.

Jim was predeceased by parents, Elmer K. Rill and Ruth Bealler Rill. He is survived by his younger brothers, Ronald, and David.

He is also survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Tere Schaller Rill, and their three children/spouses: Hans Rill (Heather), Chris Rill (Heather) and Katy Bazerque (Joe), 6 grandchildren/spouses: Jay (Annie), Zeffen (Kait), Brielle, Skyler, Kendall and Griffen and 3 great-grandchildren: Logan, Rowan, and Shay. Jim and Tere also hosted eleven exchange students whom Jim loved as his own “Rill” Family. Jim liked to brag that he officiated the weddings of his children, 2 of his grandchildren and a few of his exchange students.

Jim is no doubt with God in Heaven playing ball with the other loves of his life; his dogs, Mandie, Millie, Dutch and Muffin. You may still be able to hear him cheering for Penn State football from the heavens above!

A Celebration of Life will occur later in 2022.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking to consider a donation in memory of Pastor Jim for the St. John’s Childhood Center in Millheim, Pa which he helped found and was one of his proudest accomplishments. Send donations to 101 Mill Street, Millheim, PA 16854. (814) 349-5349.

Please visit Jim’s Memorial Page at www.TheGroffs.com
 

