On April 27, 2022 James Joseph Florin III departed our world at 7:55am in Warrenton VA at 76 years old.
Jim, the son of Baltimore Firefighter James J. Florin and Nellie Florin is survived by his loving wife, Marta, as well as his sister Jane Schulmeyer, his son James Joseph Florin IV and his wife Erin, as well as his daughter Nannette Amodeo and her husband Tom. Jim also has 6 grandchildren surving him. He was an engineer by career, who graduated from John's Hopkins attaining a Master's degree and retired as a junior Vice President from the Federal Reserve Bank in Richmond VA. He was also an active member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic church where he was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 6-8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on the following day, May 6, at 11 am.
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.