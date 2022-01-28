James (Jimmy) Joseph Phillips, aged 94, passed away on January 17, 2022. Jimmy was born in Montreal, Canada in 1927. He married his childhood sweetheart, Rita Vezina.
He enjoyed a long career in telecom in bothe Canada and the United States. They resided in many cities along the East Coast before moving to Warrenton, Virginia in 2010.
Jimmy is survived by his loving family: Gail and Richard Cote; Philip and Jennifer Cote; Chantal Cote and Brian Seguin; Lionel and Anne Phillips; Helen Dagdag; Clare Phillips; Andrew Phillips; Lynn and Harry Smeenk; Nicole and Adam Bamford; Matthew Smeenk. Jimmy had beloved great-grandchildren: Chloe, Kieran, Caitlin and Isla Cote; Bradley and Norah Bamford.
