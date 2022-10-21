Purcellville — JAMES IAN ANDERSON (IAN) 40, of Purcellville, Virginia, passed unexpectedly on Saturday, October1, 2022 and was laid to rest in a private ceremony on October 7,2022, in Cool Spring Cemetery, Berryville, VA. He will be missed so deeply by all who knew him. Ian was a man of many talents and excelled at everything he tried—sports, school, music, and all things technical and hands-on.He spent many years working as an electrician in the family business alongside his father, broth- er, and uncle, and he was a gifted mechanic, earning a license fromHarley Davidson and always willing to lend a hand to fix the cars of loved ones. And when Ian sang and played guitar, the world stopped to listen. This balance of strength and gentleness is what made Ian the person he was. Everyone who knew Ian would agree that his world revolved around his sons, Wilder and Stone. He parented with great care, love, fun, and humor, always looking for ways to bring them joy. He cherished their time together and never took it for granted. Wilder and Stone, in turn, adored their father and are blessed to have countless happy memories of him. We know thatIan’s greatest impact will be the love he imprinted on his boys and how they will carry that into the world. Along with his sons, Ian was cherished and will be deeply missed by his father Carl Anderson; his mother Patricia Anderson; his brother William Anderson and wife Cassandra; his stepfather Gordon Holsinger; his girlfriend Christine Lynch; his grandmother Betty Britt, his former wife and loving mother of his children Katie Schmeling; his aunt Debbie and husband Greg; his aunt Sandy MacMurdy and husband Paul; and his aunt Laura Baugher and husband Marshall.He will be missed and remembered by numerous cousins and family members, as well as countless friends, especially his best friend, Jay Wadleigh. To celebrate his life, a memorial ceremony and gathering is scheduled for: Saturday, October 22nd, from1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Bluemont Community Center 33846 Snickersville Turnpike, Bluemont, VA20135. Ian loved to make people laugh. In that spirit, we encourage you to add something silly to your outfit. Please share condolence with the family www.LoudounFuneralChapel.com
