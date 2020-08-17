James Howard Walker, age 79, of South Mills, NC passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Born on October 18, 1940 in Elba, AL to the late Howard Dixon Walker and Lema Estelle Rice Walker, he was the widower of Sheila Allison Henzey Walker. His upbringing in Alabama was always a warm memory of his. He learned a work ethic and strength on the family farm that remained with him the rest of his life.
He raised five children and lived a prolific family life in Fauquier County. He enjoyed coaching youth sports, teaching sunday school, and woodworking. He volunteered often, and his enthusiasm for investing in the younger generation was palpable.
He and his family attended St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church. His character was stoic and strong. His disposition was always cheerful and bravely optimistic.
He is survived by three daughters, Nicole Mariani of Virginia Beach, VA, Katherine Gladwell (Vaughn) of South Mills, NC, and Christine Hopkin (Luke) of Ruffs Dale, PA; two sons, James Walker (Kathryn) of Durham, NC and Matthew Walker (Susanna) of Warrenton, VA; four sisters, Fay Arrington, Florence Gilmore, Katherine Fernandez, and Karen Lindstrom; four brothers, John Walker, Harold Walker, Richard Walker, and Charles Walker; and eleven grandchildren, Kaylee Mariani, Rylee Mariani, Caleb Mariani, Joceline Walker, James Leo Walker, Molly Gladwell, Gavin Gladwell, Braeden Gladwell, Brenna Gladwell, Oscar Walker, and Megan Walker. He was predeceased by his sister, June Hardy, and his brother, David Walker.
His family will receive visitors at Moser Funeral Home on Friday, August 14 from 4:00 - 6:00pm. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Little Georgetown Cemetery on Saturday, August 15 at 2:00pm followed by an outdoor reception in the Lakeview pavilion in Northern Fauquier Community Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in lieu of flowers.
Jim Walker Memorial Donation Link:
