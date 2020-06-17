With sad hearts we announce the death of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother James Franklin Legg Jr. on June 15, 2020 as he changed his address to heaven. Jim was born on August 9, 1934 in Round Hill, VA a son of the late James Franklin Legg, Sr. and Josephine Alder Legg.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his siblings William, Betty, Joe, and Freddie. He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 68 years Joyce Legg; his beautiful children Debbie Lindsey (Stewart) and Jim Legg (Cindy); his adored grandchildren Jacqueline Legg (Keith), Aileen Bayliss (Lloyd), and Christopher Legg (Violeta) and great grandchildren Brooklynn, Christopher and Knox. Also survived by his siblings Charles, Mildred, Tommy, Doug, Peggy, and Bonnie as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
We were blessed in abundance to have him in our lives. He was a God loving humble servant and gave his all to his family and members of the community. He was a Commissioner of the baseball and football little league in Fauquier County, a little league coach, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Warrenton United Methodist Church and lifelong member, President of the Jaycees, President of the Ruritan Club and lifetime member, served on the Town Council of the Town of Warrenton and the Planning District #9 Planning Commission, as well as owner of Legg Construction for 60 years.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 19 from 9:00 AM until the funeral service begins at 10:00 AM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. Due to COVID-19 governmental restrictions, limited space is available for the visitation and funeral service and wearing of facial coverings will be required. Rev. Tim Tate will conduct the service. Interment will follow at Warrenton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Warrenton United Methodist Church, 341 Church Street, Warrenton, VA 20186 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.