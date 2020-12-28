James F. Rowe, 64 of Catlett, VA passed away on Dec. 18, 2020.
He was born on March 19, 1956 in Fauquier County a son of the late James Arthur Rowe and Myrtle Lea Minor Rowe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Rowe and a sister Geraldine Sarur.
He is survived by his children, Christopher C. (Jen) Mann, Lytisha L. Mann and Brittany L. (Idelio) Hercules and an adopted son Richard; his sister, Thelma M. Rowe; three grandsons and a granddaughter, Adriana Elizabeth Rowe; three great grandchildren; four nieces and a nephew and a host of cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
