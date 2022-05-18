James F. Ness of Haymarket Virginia died on Tuesday April 19, 2022. He was born in Dickinson, North Dakota on July 28, 1947 to Verden and Monica Ness. At the age of 22 he joined the Marine Corp and served for 6 years. Throughout his career, Jim worked for various defense contractors and AT&T and he retired in May 2018. He enjoyed spending time at his beach house in North Carolina. He was a Ham radio enthusiast and he enjoyed woodcarving. Jim loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Evon, sons Erich and Mark, and grandchildren; Ciara, Levi, Kyle, Angell, and Tobias and siblings Connie, Gwen and Verden, and many cousins and good friends. Contributions may be made in his memory to the charity of your choice
