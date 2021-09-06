James Edward McMeans

, age 83 of Manassas, Virginia passed away on August 29, 2021 at Prince William Hospital. He was born on March 5, 1938 to James Lloyd McMeans and Genola Pearl (Bolling) McMeans in Clintwood, VA.
In addition to his parents, Mr. McMeans was preceded in death by his wife, Corena May (Huffman) McMeans. He is survived by three children: Elizabeth “Libby” McMeans Gooden (Roger) of Bealeton, VA, James “Jimmy” E. McMeans Jr. of Brandy Station, VA, and Darren Thomas McMeans (Coleen) of Culpeper, VA; a sister, Mary “Irene” Cross of Fayetteville, Georgia; and three grandchildren: Laura Gooden of Bealeton, VA and Shana & Kyle McMeans, both of Culpeper, VA.
James McMeans worked for 36 years as a grocer/stock manager for Grand Union and Safeway. Using his vacation time to take the family on trips across the US. He loved to go fishing in the Outer Banks and traveling to every amusement park within driving distance on the east coast to ride the rollercoasters.
The family will accept visitors on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 6-8:00 pm at Moser Funeral Home (233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA), where a Funeral Service will be held the following day, Friday, September 10, 2021 at 10:00 am.
Interment will take place following the service at Stafford Memorial Park in Stafford, VA.
