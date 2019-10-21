James Edward Hileman, Jr., 47 of Remington, VA, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at his home.
James enjoyed many sports including; bowling, basketball and football where he was a little league coach.
James was preceded in death by his father, James E. Hileman, Sr.
He is survived by his mother; Patricia (Patty); his three sisters; Christina J. VandeLinde of Remington, Kim Hileman of Culpeper and Melissa Hileman of Warrenton; a nephew, Quintin Hileman and three nieces; Katie VandeLinde, Danielle VandeLinde and Jaliya Hileman.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA from 1:00-2:00 pm. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Pastors Tom and Pam Hugill officiating. Burial will follow in Bright View Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at Moserfuneralhome.com.
