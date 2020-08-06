James Earl Frazier, 79 of Nokesville, VA passed away on July 31, 2020 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
He was born on April 22, 1941 in Upperville, VA a son of the late Ollie Cleveland Frazier and Mildred Bowen Frazier. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Otelia Thorn Frazier and two brothers, Granville Bowen Frazier and Robert Edward Frazier.
Earl was a graduate of East Tennessee State University receiving a Bachelor’s Degree of Science. He was the founder and retired President of Frazier Consultants. Professionally, he was a member of the Virginia Association of Professional Soil Scientists and the Virginia On-site Wastewater Recycling Association.
He was a dedicated member of Haymarket Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and sang in the Choir.
He is survived by his son and his wife, James Thorn “J. T.” and Karen Gallagher Frazier; a brother, Randall Frazier, Gordonsville, VA and a sister, Eleanor Grigsby of Front Royal, VA; sister-in-law, Virginia Anne Malone; two grandchildren, Parker Thorn Frazier and Kendall Delaney Frazier.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 13 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton where wearing masks and social distancing will be observed. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Haymarket Baptist Church where due to the pandemic, seating is limited to 60 people only. The service will be live-streamed and you may go to the church’s website, my-hbc.org for details. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Bealeton, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Haymarket Baptist Church, 14800 Washington Street, Haymarket, VA 20169.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
