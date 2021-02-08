James E. Williams, 81 of Warrenton VA., died Monday February 1, 2021 at the Fauquier Hospital.
James worked as a Sanitation Truck Driver for Fairfax County for 30 years. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Polly Mulubuh.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Christine Williams; a son, James Williams and wife Cynthia of Georgia; seven grandchildren; James Williams, Jr., and Kriss Williams both of North Carolina; Devin Williams, Jada Williams and Brandon Meyer all of Georgia and Michael Mulubah and Lashana Mulubah both of Warrenton; and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA on Wednesday February 10, 2021 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m at which time the funeral service will begin. Burial will follow in the family cemetery, 5780 Enon School Rd., Marshall, VA 20115.
