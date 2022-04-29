James E. Simpson, 77 of Bealeton, VA passed away Monday, April 25, 2022 with his wife by his side. Jim was a resident of White Springs Senior Living in Warrenton, VA.
Jim was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA. to the late Harry Simpson and Dorothy Bloom. He is also preceded in death by two brothers, Roger and David Simpson; two sister-in-laws, Thelma and Zelda Simpson and one daughter-in-law, Rebecca Edwards Simpson.
Jim graduated from Coughlin High School and attended Wilkes College; served 21 years as a Chief Warrant Officer (CWO-3) in the United States Army as an Intelligence Officer and after retirement from the Army, he worked as a Systems Analyst for 20 years with Northrup Grumman.
Jim is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharon Simpson; two sons, Colonel James E. Simpson, Jr. and Jeffrey S. Simpson; two granddaughters, Delaney Day and Ruth Avery Simpson and a daughter-in-law, Carmen Cateriano Simpson.
The family will receive friends at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA on Friday, May 20, 2022 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.
A funeral Mass will be said at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 271 Winchester Street, Warrenton, VA on Saturday, May 21, 2022 starting at 11:00 a.m.
Jim will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery with Military Honors, at a later date.
Jim’s family and his many dear friends wish him a loving and peaceful farewell and pray that he is now at peace and holding the Lord’s hand and his suffering and pain are gone.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations in Jim's name to the Veteran's Last Patrol at www.veteranlastpatrol.org
Online condolences may be expressed to Jim’s family at www.moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.