James E. Mallory

James Everett Mallory, 102 of Culpeper, VA formerly of Warrenton passed away on Dec. 28, 2021 at The Culpeper.
He was born on Sept. 27, 1919 in Stanardsville, VA a son of the late James Madison Mallory and Edna Deane Mallory. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn P. Mallory and his brother, John Lee Mallory.
Mr. Mallory was a World War II Army veteran serving with the First Armored Division from February 1941 to May 1945 including a tour of duty in North Africa and Italy, including the invasion of Anzio. He retired after a long career with the U. S. Government and was a member of Warrenton Baptist Church.
He is survived by a niece, Jonni Agnello of Merced, CA and a nephew, Charles Mallory of Columbia, CA.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Dec. 31 at 3:00 PM at Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Culpeper Benevolent Fund, 12425 Village Loop, Culpeper, VA 22701. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
