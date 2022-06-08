James Donald Dobey, age 83, passed peacefully and surrounded by family
on Thursday, May 26th, 2022 at Brookside Nursing and Rehab. in
Warrenton, VA. He was born in Lexington, NC on May 20th, 1939, son of
the late James & Ruby Dobey.
Don spent most of his life in North Carolina, where he earned a Bachelor
of Arts Degree in Theology from Campbell University in 1987. Don worked
as a minister then painter until moving to Virginia in 2005. Throughout
his life, Don took the greatest pleasures in fishing, camping, and
hiking with family and friends. Always quick with a joke, Don will be
sincerely missed by all that were fortunate to call him a friend-
especially those at The Oaks Community in Warrenton, VA. Don was a loved
member of the Warrenton area Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints.
James is survived by two sons, Steven Thomas Dobey & his wife, Amanda of
Lawrenceburg, KY and Jeffrey Scott Dobey & his wife, Carrie of
Greensboro, NC; two siblings, Allen H. Dobey & his wife, Shirley of
Kannapolis, NC and Evelyn M. MacWelch & her husband, Pat of Warrenton,
VA; three grandchildren, Angel Brown & her husband, Dave of Raleigh, NC,
Joshua Dobey, also of Raleigh, NC and James Dobey of Lawrenceburg, KY;
two great grandchildren, Amelia and Julian Brown; and many loving nieces
and nephews.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his son,
Donald Carlin Dobey in 2012.
Service and interment private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fauquier
Community Food Bank in Warrenton, VA. Online condolences may be
expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
