James C. Wofford (“Jimmy”, “Jim”, “Woff” to friends and colleagues, “Big Jim” to his grandsons) died February 2, 2023, at his beloved Fox Covert Farm in Upperville, Virginia, surrounded by his family. He will be remembered not only as a world class equestrian and coach but as an accomplished writer… as well as a hunter, fisherman, naturalist, husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend.
Born November 3, 1944, the son of U.S. Army Colonel John W. Wofford and Dorothea (Brown) Wofford, Jim was raised on Rimrock Farm in Milford, Kansas, adjacent to Fort Riley and the U.S. Cavalry School. His education through eighth grade took place in a one-room schoolhouse. He went on to graduate from Culver Military Academy and the University of Colorado School of Business.
The Woffords were (and are) a family of equestrians. Col. Wofford represented the U.S. as a member of the 1932 Olympic show-jumping team, went on to coach eventers and show jumpers at the 1952 Olympic Games, and was the founder and first president of the United States Equestrian Team. Jim’s oldest brother, Jeb, won a team bronze as part of the 1952 Olympic three-day team. His middle brother, Warren, was first reserve to the U.S. show jumping team at the 1956 Olympics.
Jim was a key member of the USET’s three-day event squad for two decades and was named to three Olympic teams during this time. He won two team silver medals (in 1968 at Mexico City and 1972 at Munich) and an individual silver medal at the 1980 Alternative Olympics in Fontainebleau, France, won individual and team bronze medals at the 1970 and 1978 World Championships respectively, won team gold at the 1967 Pan American Games, and rode to five U.S. National Championship titles on five different horses.
As he segued from competing to coaching, Jim exerted a powerful and lasting influence on his sport. For decades beginning in 1978, every U.S. Olympic, World Championship, and Pan American team included one of his students. He coached the Canadian team for the 2002 World Championship, the 2003 Pan American Games, and the 2004 Olympic Games. He was incredibly proud that all four members of the 2000 Australian Olympic bronze medal team were Fox Covert graduates.
Jim’s vision for the sport extended to a lifelong involvement in its administration, both nationally and internationally. He served as president of the American Horse Show Association (now U.S. Equestrian Federation, or USEF), was the first vice-president of the U.S. Equestrian Team, and served as secretary of the USCTA (now USEA). He served two terms as a member of the FEI (International Equestrian Federation) Eventing Committee, including two years as vice chairman. In addition, during his career he served on committees too numerous to count.
While widely sought after as a clinician and coach, Jim was equally popular as an author. His books on training include Training the Three-Day Event Horse and Rider, Gymnastics: Systematic Training for Jumping Horses, and 101 Eventing Tips. His long-awaited memoir, Still Horse Crazy After All These Years, was published in 2021. His long-running monthly column, “Cross Country with Jim Wofford,” was a reader favorite in Practical Horseman magazine; he was also a regular contributor to The Chronicle of the Horse. Whether in print or in person, he was at his very best when advocating for horses and the sport he loved so dearly.
Jim’s many awards included U.S. Eventing Hall of Fame, The Culver Academy Horsemanship Hall of Fame, USEA President’s Award, and U.S. Equestrian Lifetime Achievement Award. He was also active in his local community, serving on the boards of The Hill School, The Upperville Colt and Horse Show, The Piedmont Foxhounds, and the Vestry of Trinity Episcopal Church.
He was a history buff with a voracious appetite for detail and could be relied upon to recall his vast catalog of knowledge at a moment’s notice. But no appreciation of Jim would be complete without acknowledgement of his passion for hunting and fishing with friends and family, his love for (and keen observation of) the natural world, and his delight in a good joke. However, nothing gave him greater pleasure than to spend time with his family (particularly his four grandsons), whether on horseback, on a trout stream, in a duck blind or on the road.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Gail; his two daughters, Hillary Jones (Tim) and Jennifer Ince (Charles); his four grandsons, James Walker Jones, Hudson Wofford Jones, Lewis Kitchell Ince and Theodore Brown Ince; his sister Dorothea (Wofford) Seymour, and his treasured Labrador retrievers Tiger and Peaches.
A service will be held on Friday, February 24th, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Episcopal Church in Upperville, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The National Sporting Library, 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, VA 20117 or The Piedmont Foxhounds Conservation Fund, P.O. Box 592, Upperville, VA 20185
