James Austin "Cockie" Smith, Sr., 82, of Warrenton, VA, passed November 21, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on August 21, 1937 and was preceded in death by his wife, Rosie Elizabeth Smith.
James is survived by his daughter, Marie "Toni" Smith of Warrenton, VA; two sons: James A. Smith, Jr. of Warrenton, VA, Bruce M. Smith of Bristow, VA; five sisters: Harriett Mae (Ernest) Benimon, Joan R. Williams, Ida (Robert) Simms, Rita Marshall all of Warrenton, VA, and Dorothy Marshall of Front Royal, VA; three brothers: Paul Smith, Franklin (Admonia) Bernard (Valerie) Smith all of Warrenton, VA; 11 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 6 pm to 8 pm and again on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 11 am until 12 pm with funeral services starting at 12 pm all held at First Baptist Church, 39 Alexandria Pike, Warrenton, Virginia, 20186. Rev. Matthew A. Zimmerman Jr. will deliver the eulogy.
Interment will be in Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton, VA.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
