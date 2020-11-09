James Anthony Porter
65 of Cherry Point N.C. passed on to a better place, where he will have the peace that he so desperately wanted, on October 22,2020.Born June 19, 1955 in Arlington VA to the late Elmer Phillip Porter and Rose Marie Porter. Tony is survived by a brother Brian L Porter and his wife Amanda, a sister Theresa Marie Porter, a niece Heather Marie Robinson, two great nephews, two great nieces and a daughter.
