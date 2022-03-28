James Andrew Wood, age 70, of Catlett, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 24, 2022. He was born on December 11, 1951 in Grand Rapids Michigan, graduated from Godwin High School, served in the United States Air Force, and ended his retail career at Harris Teeter in Gainesville. At the beginning of his Air Force journey, in 1970, he married his high school sweetheart before a career that spanned living in six states, Thailand, Germany and lasting 20 years. Having had his fill of aircraft, he earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration and began a second career of retail management that he loved. His first passion was his wife Sharon, with his love of model railroading a distant second. He had a great sense of humor and loved to play cards with his family and really liked to win. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Gordon and Emma Jean (Sheehy) Wood, and his brother John. Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 51 years, Sharon; children, Jeremy, Carriann, Kevin; grandchildren, Zachary, Alexander, Andrew, Isabel, Michael, Abby; sisters, Kathy, Melissa, Linda; and many others who loved him. The family will receive friends Friday, April 1, 2022 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA 20186 from 5-8pm. A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 2, at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 6194 Dumfries Rd., Warrenton, VA 20187 at 11am. Interment will take place Monday, April 4, 2022 at Culpeper National Cemetery at 11am. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make memorial contributions, may make them to: INOVA Fairfax Hospital (Schar Cancer Center), Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter, or Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Warrenton, Virginia. Online condolences may be expressed to James’ family at www.moserfuneralhome.com
