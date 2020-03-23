James Alton Duvall, born May 18, 1945, in Bealeton VA, son of Carroll Preston and Helen Dorothy Duvall, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his family farm on March 17, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Sandra Hudson Duvall, his sister Alyce Erline Arthur, brother Carroll Lynwood Duvall, his children Marjory Duvall Perry and Thomas Harold Duvall, his children by marriage Jennifer Dale Hudson and Justin Robert Hudson, eight grandchildren, four great grand-children and many other loving family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother George Randolph Duvall. He grew up on the family dairy farm, up before the sun each day to milk and do chores before school. After high school he joined the US Navy where he served four years to include three tours on the USS Intrepid in Vietnam waters. After a short term as a guard at Lorton Correctional Complex, he went on to have a 35-year career at the U.S. Postal Service. Retirement lead him to drive a tractor for tours at Cows-n-Corn, to volunteer at the Remington Lions Club and to join the Bealeton Baptist Church. At home, he loved to work on machinery, especially his truck and antique tractors. Jim, Alton, Dad, Paw Paw—he was affectionately known by many names. Children gravitated towards him and his calm demeanor soothed anyone around. He was a person you could count on. The phrase “give you the shirt from his back” was coined for him. He will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations to his favorite charity, the Remington Lions Club, at P.O. Box 397, Remington, VA 22734. For those wishing to attend, a celebration of life will be held this summer at the family farm. Please contact the family at loveofduvalls@gmail.com for details. Online condolences may be made at moserfuneralhome.com.
