Jacquelyn Trainum Murri

Jacquelyn Eloise Trainum Murri, 75, of Warrenton, passed away on August 27th, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jacquelyn was born September 19th, 1943 in Baltimore, Maryland and moved with her family to Warrenton, Virginia in 1949.
Jacquelyn was preceded in death by her parents: Bertram B. Trainum and Eloise H. Trainum, her sister: Judith Cheryl Trainum, and her companion of 20 years: Jon D. Sweigart.
Jacque was known as a no nonsense, determined, passionate, lifelong nurse and friend. Quite the force to be reckoned with, she began her education in nursing, while raising a
family. In 1981, Jacque started her career as an OB nurse at Culpeper Memorial Hospital. It was here that Jacque met her lifelong friend Janet Creel. Over the last 4 decades, Janet and Jacque spent countless hours sharing weekly phone calls, exchanging letters, and using video chat to stay in touch, even as life separated them by distance.
Jacque’s original love of OB and new life was transformed towards the elderly as she opened and ran her own adult care home. She brought this love to fruition in a very real way, as she built a new fully handicap accessible home and opened Jacque Trainum’s Adult Care. This became her life’s work, as she maintained a reputation for quality and loving care.
Attending pet adoption days with Paws For Seniors to show off her rescue dog Peanut, attending community charity events, joining the Fauquier Health Patient Advisory Council and auctions were just a few of Jacque’s passions. Hard work led her to start up HOBIC Trucking and Monarch Security Agency, where many of her employees became more like family and continue to lovingly refer to her as “mom”. She and the Sweigart family shared much support and friendship, even after the death of Jon in 2013.
Jacque loved friendships and bringing people together. Perhaps this was most evidenced by her friendship with Kathryn Hoffman. While they met bidding over a piece of jewelry, Kathryn and Jacque turned a competition into the very best of friendships, lasting until the day of Kathryn’s passing. Many of her auction friends continued to call often and meet for luncheons to reminisce.
Jacque was generous to those around her. She was independent, even maintaining her ability to drive and live alone. She was known for her strong will and courageous heart. She will be missed by many including her friends, her work family, the Sweigart family and her own family.
But perhaps none will miss her more than her devoted daughter Cheryl L. Duncan and son-in-law David S. Duncan of Warrenton, Virginia.
Interment will be at Warrenton Cemetery after a private service at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.