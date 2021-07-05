Jacquelyn (Emma) Reichenbach Morse, age 80, of Warrenton, VA passed at the Culpeper Regional Medical Center on Friday, July 2nd, 2021. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA on October 15th, 1940, daughter of the late Ellsworth & Florence Reichenbach.
Jackie was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she and her husband, Richard, met and were later married. After they married, the couple initially moved to the northern Virginia area, but ultimately settled in Warrenton, Virginia, where they lived for the past 52 years. Jackie stayed home to raise her children through their formative years before returning to the work force. She worked as an administrative assistant for defense contractors until her retirement. Jackie loved spending time with her children and grandchildren but especially enjoyed beating them in a rousing good game of Parcheesi.
Jackie is survived by her husband of 59 years, Richard Grimshaw Morse; two children, Richard ‘Rick’ Grimshaw Morse, Jr. of Belpre, OH and Christina Justine Palmer & her husband, David of Williamstown, WV; four grandchildren, Richard Grimshaw Morse, III, Andrew Paul Morse (Morgan), Matthew Joseph Bush and Cala Elizabeth Palmer; and one great grandchild, Beau Morse.
In addition to her parents, Jackie is preceded in death by her two siblings, Donna Lou Thorpe and Ronald Reichenbach.
The family will receive visitors at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA on Friday, July 9th from 12 to 1 pm followed by a graveside service and committal at Culpeper National cemetery, 501 East Chandler St. Culpeper, VA. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fauquier SPCA.
