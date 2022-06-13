Jackson Bruce Joiner, 91 of Ochlockonee Bay, Florida passed peacefully on June 11, 2022. Jack was born in Pavo, Georgia on June 20, 1930 to James Lawrence and Mary Thelma Bruce Joiner. For over 50 years, Jack was a resident of Fauquier County, Virginia, relocating to Wakulla County, Florida in 2010. He served four years in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Astoria and the U.S.S. Helena as a Radioman Petty Officer 2nd Class. He was a veteran of the Korean War. Following his military service, Jack had a 33-year career with the FBI as an Electronics Technician, retiring in 1985. He attended Ochlockonee Bay United Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee for several years. Previously he attended Zoar Baptist Church in Bristersburg, Virginia. After retirement, Jack earned his real estate license, as well as his pilot’s license. He spent many years flying his Cessna 150. His avocation in the years after retirement was stock trader. Over the years, his many hobbies included gardening, farming, fishing, golfing, biking, reading, and crossword puzzles. He never missed an episode of Jeopardy. His greatest joy was hearing from and spending time with his grandchildren.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Annie Ruth Gay Joiner and his son, Daniel Joiner. He is survived by his children: Debra Scanlon of Fairfax, Virginia; David Joiner of Leesburg, Virginia; Dianne Anderson (Jack) of Centreville, Virginia, and Richard Joiner (Robyn) of Corolla, North Carolina; two sisters, Emma Claire Ellington of Atlanta, Georgia and Sarah Tanksley of Roswell, Georgia; brother, Jerry Joiner of Clayton, Georgia; eight grandchildren: Jessica, Jason, Melissa, Brian, Ryan, Matthew, Annie and Joey; 7 great-grandchildren; and his loving and devoted friend, Mona Colson of Hahira, Georgia. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 20, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, Virginia, and the Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the funeral Home. Graveside committal will be at Warrenton Cemetery. The family requests memorial contributions be made to Ochlockonee Bay United Methodist or Zoar Baptist Church.
