Jackie T. Owens, Sr. 88, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday March 8, 2021 surrounded by his family. Jackie was born and raised in Fauquier County by his loving parents, Henry and Nellie Owens. He started out working on a farm in Upperville owned by Mrs. Helen Erwin then he went to Menlough Estate in Warrenton to work. After that, Jackie went into carpentry and painting, working for George Mayhugh and Lawrence Grant. Later on, he finally went into business for himself. While in business for himself, Jackie did a lot of work for Mr. & Mrs. Raymond Fox of Warrenton. Jackie had a strong passion for music. He played music with the Virginia Valley Boys and Blue Ridge Mountain Buddies. His favorite kind of music was bluegrass. He also enjoyed watching western films.
He is survived by his loving wife/ soulmate of 54 1/2 years, Betty J. Bishop Owens. Three joys of his life are his; granddaughter Bianca N. Owens and grandson Austin Ray Owens. One sister, Alice O. Tumblin. Step grandchildren; Leila & Dominic Bridgette , Justin, Dylan & Taylor Swann.
Preceded in death by a wonderful son, Jack T. Owens Jr (deceased). Grandson, Kyler Owens (deceased). Brothers; Thomas, William, Berkley and Raymond Owens (deceased).
The family will receive friends on Friday March 12th 2021 from 6-8pm at the Royston Funeral Home in Marshall, VA. Services will be held on Saturday March 13th 2021 at 11am at the Marshall Ruritan Club on 8400 Salem Ave Marshall, VA. Burial will follow at Marshall cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Warren Memorial Emergency Room, Winchester Emergency Room and Blue Ridge Hospice.
Arrangements by Royston Funeral Home, Marshall, VA. Please visit www.roystonfuneralhome.net to express online condolences to the family.
