Jackie Elvin Doores, Jr., 63, of Warrenton, VA, passed December 29, 2021. He was born on September 28,1958.
Jackie is survived by his wife, Nancy Lewis Doores of Warrenton, VA; four daughters: Patrice Doores of Washington, DC, Adia Doores Ruffin of Upper Marlboro, MD, Jaqueline Doores of Richmond, VA, Geneva Doores of Richmond, VA; two sons: Robert Doores of Hyattsville, MD and Aaron Doores of Reston, VA; his father, Jackie E. Doores, Sr. and his mother, Lora P. Doores both of Warrenton, VA; five sisters: Sharon Doores and Angela Doores both of Warrenton, VA, Lisa Williams of Bristow, VA, Sonya Doores of Warrenton, VA, and Janet Miller of Manassas, VA; and one grandchild.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 10 am until 11 am with funeral services starting at 11 am at Little Zion Baptist Church, 7600 Greenville Road, Nokesville, VA, 20181. Rev. Leonard S. Morton Sr., will deliver the eulogy.
On line condolences my be posted at www.joynesfuneralhome.comInterment will be in Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Nokesville, VA.
