Ivy Virginia Deal, 76, of Culpeper, died Sunday, October 31, 2021 at her home. She was born September 14, 1945 in Culpeper to the late Earl Franklin and Mable Dwyer Frazier.
Ivy is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles Lewis “Sonny” Deal, Jr.; two daughters, Karen Deal Mabry (Curtis) and Melissa “Missy” Deal Allison (Tony); and a host of loving family members.
In addition to her parents, Ivy is preceded in death by three brothers, John Benton Frazier, Franklin Roosevelt Frazier, and Earl Randolph Frazier.
The family received friends from Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA.
A funeral service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 6131 Sperryville Pike, Boston, VA with Pastor Steve Harrelson officiating.
Interment took place at Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ivy’s honor to the building fund at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, where she was a longtime member.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of the Piedmont for their care of Ivy. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
