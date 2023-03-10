Ivan J. Sisk, 81, of Culpeper, VA passed away at his residence Tuesday, March 7, 2023. He was born July 9, 1941 to the late Robert Lee and Emma Frances Sisk in Woodville, VA. Ivan is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce Ann Sisk; his son, David Sisk and wife, Sharon; grandchildren, Madelyn and Riley Sisk; sister, Peggy Tharp; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, Ivan is preceded in death by his siblings, Helen Hitt, Virginia (Ginny) Dodson, Doris Fincham, Earnest (Bill) Sisk, Robert (Bobby) Sisk, Adele Palmer, and Doris (PJ) Reel. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:30 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701, with Pastor Ellis Mullins officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com. Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries to the newspaper as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we are happy to accept obituaries from family members.
You may use the form linked below, or you may email Jeanne Cobert at jcobert@fauquier.com or call her at 540-270-4931.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.