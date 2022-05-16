Irving Lee "Popcorn" Bushrod, Sr., 92 of Manassas, VA.
August 2, 1929 - May 10, 2022
Homegoing Services will be held on Friday, May 20th. Visitation at 10 am followed by the funeral service at 11 am at Mount Nebo Baptist Church, 4679 Free State Road, Marshall, VA 20115. Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA is handling the arrangements.
