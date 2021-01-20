Irme L. Summers of Warrenton, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her husband, Murray P. Summers, and was laid to rest with him in Quantico National Cemetery on Thursday, January 14, 2021.
She is survived by a son, Michael Summers of Warrenton, two daughters, Joan Summers of Arlington and Lynne Summers of Tampa, Florida; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Irme was born and raised in Mainz, Germany and came to the United States after World War II as a newlywed. She spent most of her life in Orlean, Virginia where she managed her 45 acre farm. She had a great love for all living things and cared for cows, chickens, peacocks, sheep, bees, snakes, foxes, and more. She had an incredible green thumb and tended well to her apple orchard, flower and vegetable gardens, and many house plants.
She was a devout Catholic and a parishioner at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Warrenton for over 40 years. She loved to participate in the annual Oktoberfest, which spoke to her German roots. She was an expert at knitting, crocheting and crafting and made items every year to sell at the event.
Condolences may be offered at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
