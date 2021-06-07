You have permission to edit this article.
Irene Helen Moriarty

Irene Helen Moriarty

Irene Helen Moriarty, of The Plains, VA died June 1, 2021. Born in Virginia she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Bessie Garrison.

She is survived by her three children Barbara Moriarty Weeks; Gerald Ray Moriarty; Fay M. Fleischer; ten grandchildren; twenty four great grand children; and four great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Brenda Reid; great grandson Timothy Reid; sister Lille Mae McGuinn; and her husband Robert B. Moriarty.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at Royston Funeral Home, Marshall, VA. Services will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with burial following in the Little Georgetown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be sent to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by Royston Funeral Home, Marshall, VA.

