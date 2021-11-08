Ira Austin Corbin of Bealeton, Virginia was called home on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the
age of 77. Ira passed peacefully with his three daughters by his side.
Dad was a strong, hard working man that would do what he could to help anyone. He had a
passion for working on old cars, attending car shows and eating ice cream. He passed these
loves to all three daughters as they all love the same.
He was born in Fauquier County, Virginia on October 8, 1944 to the late Charles Corbin, Sr. and
Lillian Hensley Corbin.
He was the proud daddy to three daughters Barbara Lillard (fiancé Albert Randolph) of
Jacksonville, FL, Diane Rector (husband Mike) of Amissville, VA and Cindy Corbin of
Warrenton, VA.
He is survived by his ex-wife and mother of his three daughters Mary LaBounty. His brothers
and sisters Connie Heflin, Virginia Grimes (Chauncey), Lois Ringler (Jim), Charles Corbin Jr.
(Peggy), Lena Parsons (Tommy) and Jimmy Corbin. His eight grandchildren David Corbin
(Brenda), KJ Lillard (Michelle), Kevin Lillard (Sandy), Jonathan Rector, Megan Rector, Tyrese
Redd, Jasmine Redd and Trevon Redd. His six great grandchildren and one great, great
grandchild. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his grandson Dallas Lillard.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Moser Funeral Home 233
Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA 20186 from 6pm to 8pm.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Catlett Assembly of God
Church 9250 Prospect Avenue, Catlett, VA 20119 at 1pm.
Interment will immediately follow the funeral service at Catlett Cemetery.
Fellowship will immediately follow the graveside service back at Catlett Assembly of God
Church. Please bring a covered dish if you can.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
