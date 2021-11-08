You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ira Austin Corbin

  • 0
Ira Austin Corbin

Ira Austin Corbin of Bealeton, Virginia was called home on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the

age of 77. Ira passed peacefully with his three daughters by his side.

Dad was a strong, hard working man that would do what he could to help anyone. He had a

passion for working on old cars, attending car shows and eating ice cream. He passed these

loves to all three daughters as they all love the same.

He was born in Fauquier County, Virginia on October 8, 1944 to the late Charles Corbin, Sr. and

Lillian Hensley Corbin.

He was the proud daddy to three daughters Barbara Lillard (fiancé Albert Randolph) of

Jacksonville, FL, Diane Rector (husband Mike) of Amissville, VA and Cindy Corbin of

Warrenton, VA.

He is survived by his ex-wife and mother of his three daughters Mary LaBounty. His brothers

and sisters Connie Heflin, Virginia Grimes (Chauncey), Lois Ringler (Jim), Charles Corbin Jr.

(Peggy), Lena Parsons (Tommy) and Jimmy Corbin. His eight grandchildren David Corbin

(Brenda), KJ Lillard (Michelle), Kevin Lillard (Sandy), Jonathan Rector, Megan Rector, Tyrese

Redd, Jasmine Redd and Trevon Redd. His six great grandchildren and one great, great

grandchild. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his grandson Dallas Lillard.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Moser Funeral Home 233

Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA 20186 from 6pm to 8pm.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Catlett Assembly of God

Church 9250 Prospect Avenue, Catlett, VA 20119 at 1pm.

Interment will immediately follow the funeral service at Catlett Cemetery.

Fellowship will immediately follow the graveside service back at Catlett Assembly of God

Church. Please bring a covered dish if you can.

Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Submit An Obituary

Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.