Idajean Elizabeth Moore, 63, of Goldvien, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 after her fight with cancer. She was born on April 23, 1959 in Palo Alto, CA. to Guy and Idajean Moore.
Idajean E. Moore retired after 27 years at the Sumerduck Post Office and Sumerduck Trading Post. She loved her friends that she made on her route four or two legged. She loved to be outside and to garden. She loved her Grandbabies.
Idajean E. Moore is survived by her two daughters. June Grigsby (Paul), Samantha Gant ( Chris). Her five grandbabies, Paul Grigsby Jr., Christopher (CJ) Gant Jr., Dennis Grigsby, Nicolai Gant, Brooke Gant. Also Survived by her mother and siblings, Idajean Moore (Mother), Allen Moore (Becky), and Karen Moore.
She was preceded in death by her father, Guy Moore and Nephew Trevor Moore.
A celebration of life will be held for Idajean E. Moore on Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 1:00PM to 5:00PM at the Sumerduck Ruritan Club. The Daughters ask that you please bring a covered dish.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.