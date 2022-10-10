Ida Smith Simms, 82, of Warrenton, VA, passed October 1, 2022. She was born on May 22, 1940.
Ida is survived by two sons: Robert L. (Kimberly) Simms, III of Front Royal, VA, Matthew E. Simms of Jeffersonton, VA; four sisters: Harriett Mae Benimon of Warrenton, VA, Joan R. Williams of Warrenton, VA, Rita Marshall of Warrenton, VA, Dorothy Marshall of Warrenton, VA; three brothers: Paul (Conchita) Smith of Warrenton, VA, Franklin (Edmonia) Smith of Warrenton, VA, Bernard (Valerie) Smith of Warrenton, VA; two grandchildren: Adeline and Everly Simms of Front Royal, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Simms, Jr. and a daughter, Diane Winston Bennett.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from 10 am until 11 am with funeral services starting at 11 am at First Baptist Church, 39 Alexandria Pike, Warrenton, VA, 20186.
Interment will be in Culpeper National Cemetery, Culpeper, VA. Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
