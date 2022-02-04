Hugh William Green, 70, best known to family and childhood friends as Hugh Bill, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, January 30, 2022. He was born in Warrenton on September 11, 1951, the son of the late C. D. Green, Jr. and Eunice Riley Green. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Susie Green and his brother-in-law Charlie Dishner.
Hugh graduated from Fauquier High in 1969 and continued on to Emory & Henry College. He went on to own his own construction company, H. W. Green, Inc.
Hugh never met a stranger. Hugh and Susie were avid beach goers spending much time at Rehoboth Beach and the Outer Banks where many lifelong friendships were made. He and his wife were also huge Redskin fans making trips to the Redskin stadium to support their team.
Hugh is survived by his brother, Clifford D. Green, his wife Soraya; sister Nancy Dishner; nephew Brian Dishner; niece Riley Dishner-Brown, and her husband Nathan. Hugh’s family would like to extend a very special thank you for the loving care given him by Jeannie Jenkins of Amissville and Jenny Grimm of Orange.
Due to COVID concerns, a graveside service will be held at the Amissville United Methodist Church Cemetery on Friday, February 18th at 3:00pm. The family asks that any memorial donations honoring Hugh be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
