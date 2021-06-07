Hubert "Ed" Woodward , 69 Nov 8, 1951 - Jun 4, 2021

Hubert "Ed" Woodward of Maugansville, Maryland passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Sterling Care in Boonsboro, Maryland.
Born in Winchester, Virginia on November 8, 1951, he was the son of the late Hubert Edwin Woodward and Maxine Merle (Stahl) Woodward.
Ed was a 1970 graduate of Fauquier High School in Warrenton, Virginia. He was a member of Warrenton Baptist Church and veteran of the Air National Guard Reserves. He enjoyed golf, Nascar, the Washington football team and feeding his backyard squirrels. He worked at the Sears catalog store and Earle's Texaco in Warrenton for a number of years then moved on to work for Lowe's in Frederick and Hagerstown for twenty-five years.
Ed is survived by his siblings, Sharon Ripple (Lester) of Sharpsburg, MD, Roger Woodward of Richardsville, VA and Lois Wood (Jake) of Culpeper, VA; along with nephews, Tommy Ripple (Tammy) of Martinsburg, WV and Jason Woodward (Merri) of Madison, VA. He is also survived by three nieces; Autumn, Emillee and Skylar of Madison, VA.
He was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Sharon (Shipe) Woodward.
A celebration of life will be held privately at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice or the Humane Society of your choosing.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
