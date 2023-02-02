Hoyt Calvert Johnson, Sr.
January 8, 1946 - January 27, 2023
Hoyt Calvert Johnson, Sr. passed away at home in Huntsville, AL, on Friday, January 27, 2023, after a courageous fight with an extended illness. Mr. Johnson, and his bride of 52 years that he lovingly called “hun,” recently relocated back to Alabama from Virginia to be closer to their children, grandchildren, and their lifelong friends in Scottsboro, AL. Hoyt Calvert Johnson, Sr.
He was 77 years old, and the second child of John W. and DeNiece O. Johnson of Bealeton, VA, who both preceded him in death. Hoyt was the brother of Richard (Callie) Johnson of Gainesville, VA, and Robert Johnson, who also preceded him in death.
As a native of Virginia, and an alumnus of Virginia Tech, Hoyt started a career in nuclear engineering with Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) in the late 1970s and ultimately became the Assistant Site Manager of Bellefonte Nuclear Plant in Hollywood, AL. During this time, Hoyt, and his bride, Louise, enjoyed living in Scottsboro with their three children and frequently referred to this community as the most unique and relationally rewarding of their life together.
After he finished his MBA with Florida Institute of Technology, and construction was suspended at Bellefonte, Hoyt was promoted to Site Manager of TVA’s Watts Bar Nuclear Plant in Spring City, TN. He settled his family in Athens, TN, at that time until 1990 when he accepted a position with the Department of Energy (DOE) in Washington, D.C. This career change allowed him to move his family back to his childhood home in Northern Virginia, where he and his wife lived until last year.
Mr. Johnson managed many projects for the DOE during his tenure, ranging from overseeing all new nuclear production for President H. W. Bush. to nuclear waste clean-up in the Los Alamos National Laboratory. He was awarded the highest government civilian honor upon his retirement from the DOE in 2016. In his last email to colleagues, instead of reflecting on his many achievements, he chose to focus on what he learned from them during all their years of collaboration.
As a family man, Hoyt was very proud of his wife and their children and was a constant source of guidance, encouragement, and love to them. His departure leaves an unfillable void; yet, his family is comforted in knowing they shall all meet again in heaven with Christ.
He had many hobbies and interests, including basketball, golf, football, hunting, pool, and poker. His greatest love, aside from his family and “hun,” were his beloved Beagles. He also loved living in the country and drinking his coffee on his deck while watching the deer in the back yard.
Hoyt is survived by his wife (Mary) Louise Johnson, his daughter Lynn (Russell) Ware of Harvest, AL, his son Kevin (Jessica) Johnson of Villa Rica, GA, five grandchildren Gweneth, Christian (Grace), Evyn, Riley, and Erynn, and one Beagle named Bridget. His eldest son, and namesake, Hoyt Jr. predeceased him in 2015 and was waiting for him with open arms.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 1st from 3:00 - 4:00 PM at BerryhillFuneral Home in Huntsville, followed by the memorial service at 4:00 PM in the chapel with Rev. Tim Cole officiating. There will be no graveside service, at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider donating to Mr. Johnson’s favorite charity, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, to honor his memory (https://www.aspca.org).
