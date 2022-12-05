Howard L. Walker, 70 of Catlett, Virginia, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer at Prince William Medical Center in Manassas, VA. Born in Kittaning, PA on January 6, 1952, son of the late Dr. Frank and Cecelia Walker of Natrona Heights, PA.
Graduated from Strayer College in VA; served in the Air Force and National Guard as a radio communications equipment repairman. Employed as an electronic engineer at Comsat Electronics. Started his own company, The Satellite News Watch Magazine and was active in installing satellite dishes locally.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Lynn Leasure and brother-in-law, Robert of Erie, PA. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Mary Ellen Schmitt Walker formerly of Erie, PA, now residing in Catlett, VA; son, David C. Walker (daughter Jessica) and Shawn P. Walker of Catlett, VA; step-brothers, Les Leasure of Oakmont, PA and Larry Leasure of New York. He is also survived by two brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law, Charles T. Schmitt (Yedid) of Novi, Michigan; Douglas J. Schmitt of Erie, PA; Susan Dieteman Schmitt of Erie, PA, and several nephews, great-nephews, and a great-niece.
Burial will be private. In lieu of visitation, contributions are suggested to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, PO Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5028. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.moserfuneralhome.com
