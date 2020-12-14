Howard Jason Gray, Jr. of Marshall, VA died December 7, 2020. Born on October 15, 1949 in Virginia, he was the son of the late Howard George Gray, Sr. and Edith Fewell. He worked for Cooley Services for over twenty years. He enjoyed coaching baseball, he coached T-ball up to Senior. During this time he also served as an umpire.
Mr. Gray is survived by his wife Brenda Gray of Marshall, VA; daughter Charlotte (Larry) of The Plains, VA; son Jason (Ann) of Front Royal, VA; daughter Patty (Tommy) of The Plains, VA; eight grandchildren, eight great grand children with two on the way; brother Michael Gray of Woodstock, VA; sisters Cindy Martin of Front Royal, VA; Ann Lawson of Front Royal, VA and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Steven Allen Gray; his parents Howard George Gray, Sr. and Edith Fewell; sister Rosie Tharpe; and step-mother Mary Elizabeth Gray.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Royston Funeral Home, Marshall, VA. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m on December 13, 2020 at Grace Bible Church, Marshall, VA. Due to Covid restrictions the graveside will be private.
Arrangements by Royston Funeral Home, Marshall, VA. Please visit www.roystonfuneralhome.net to express online condolences to the family.
